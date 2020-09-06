The candidates of the Voters Choice Party imply that by electing them to office they will lower our taxes. Their pitch is to everyone, but they especially focus on empty nesters who have seen their taxes rise dramatically since moving here many years ago.
Rising taxes is not just a Scarsdale phenomenon; property taxes have risen dramatically over the past 20 years in every town in Westchester, largely driven by increases in the cost of health care and retirement benefits for public employees.
Our taxes are split into three parts: village, school and county, and each part is controlled by separate elected bodies. The village board is responsible only for the village budget, which makes up 19% of our total taxes and covers essential services such as police, fire and sanitation. Roughly 80% of the village budget is allocated for employee compensation, most of which is subject to union contracts.
The Voters Choice Party had never indicated how they planned to lower taxes until a few months ago, when they claimed to have found more than $2 million in “easy” cuts to the village budget and circulated emails and a petition with their proposals. Many of these proposals were impractical and indicative of a lack of understanding of how Scarsdale works. Three examples:
First, their biggest cut called for defunding the budget by $1 million by removing overtime expenses for our professional fire department. They suggested our volunteer firefighters (residents) work the overtime shifts instead. This “easy” proposal would be challenging for Scarsdale in the best of times, but completely overhauling our fire department at the height of a pandemic — which their proposal would have necessitated — could have endangered lives.
Second, they called for reneging on $500,000 in raises to our police officers promised in a pre-crisis negotiated collective bargaining agreement between the village and Scarsdale’s police union. This would surely have led to litigation, and probably ended up costing quite a bit more than $500,000.
Third, they proposed we cut $29,000 on resources for the village attorney, because “We do not have one anymore; we have an outside law firm.” This is wrong; we still employ a full-time deputy village attorney (which helps bring down the expense of the outside law firm).
These were not “easy,” creative, out-of-the-box ideas. They were ill-conceived, impractical ideas, some of which, if enacted, would have put the health and safety of residents in jeopardy.
If you think that by voting for the Voters Choice Party your taxes will go down and you will continue to enjoy the services you currently receive, think again. We don’t need them to “ask the hard questions” since the hard questions are already asked during the many hours of budget meetings (all public) where trustees grill staff and make them justify expenses at a granular level.
Our community needs steady leadership focused on prudent solutions that balance values and resources, not a disruptive force offering empty promises. Please vote Row “B” for Arest, Crandall and Whitestone.
STEVE PASS
Shawnee Road
