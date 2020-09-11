The following letters in support of Scarsdale’s Voters Choice Party (VCP) candidates were published in the Sept. 11 edition of The Scarsdale Inquirer:
VCP boosts voter participation; Berg deserves your vote
It used to be that the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) would come up with candidates who would be presented to Scarsdale voters come Election Day without any opposition. Yes, here in Scarsdale our past elections only presented CNC nonpartisan candidates and that was good enough. The ensuing elections then generated about 600 votes from more than 5,000 households. Is this complacency with our system or blind trust?
What about the CNC elected members, who in turn choose the slate of candidates? This is more a symbolic election than not. In fact, from 2013 to 2019 the votes to select CNC members has remained around 300 (355, 224, 321, 368, respectively). Translation: residents are not involved in who serves on the CNC and therefore not involved in who governs Scarsdale. Historically, with almost no exception, the CNC slate for mayoral and trustee positions has prevailed without opposition.
Isn’t something wrong with this picture?
Recently, non-CNC candidates, Voters Choice Party (VCP) candidates, have come forward to challenge this status quo and kindled the fire for candidates to reveal their positions on a number of important issues — education, village development (i.e., Freightway or attracting retailers), services, budgets, etc. They have held debates and given the public the power to make an informed choice.
How has this impacted our general election? In 2012, 421 votes were cast for village trustees and in 2016, 733 votes were cast. In 2017 our community woke up: Why? Independent candidates (VCP) challenged us to think about the issues and whether or not the CNC identified the best candidates from our community to serve. The result: 2,854 votes were cast. This continued in 2018 with almost 1,800 votes cast.
So is VCP challenge to the CNC slate a bad thing or does it provide an opportunity for residents to consider issues and to exercise their right to choose the best candidate?
When I look at non-CNC candidates, Bob Berg stands out to me as a candidate with a tremendous love for Scarsdale who understands the issues. Without Bob’s energy, the Freightway project might have been pushed through without sufficient community input. He has served us for some 20 years: Board of Assessment Review (seven years); roles on the Scarsdale Forum (secretary, vice president, president); and as chair of the Assessment Revaluation Committee. Bob is in the know.
People like Bob Berg care about our community. Without his dedication and interest, Scarsdale would still be sleeping and only a handful of residents/voters would still be making the choice for you of who runs this town.
As a native of Scarsdale who grew up in and has lived here for more than 40 years, and having been a member of the Forum, past neighborhood association president and past chair of the Committee for Historic Preservation, I can attest to the fact that Bob is not just smart, he is qualified and has earned the right to be a trustee. I leave it to you.
Paul Diamond
Circle Road
VCP candidates bring energy, solutions for a better Scarsdale
As a Scarsdale resident for more than 25 years, I have found that our community is open minded to taking action that will improve the quality of life here. Our local election on Sept. 15 is an opportunity to do that. Vote Row A for the Scarsdale Voters Choice Party — Bob Berg, Bob Selvaggio and Sean Cohen.
What have they done to earn our votes? They successfully worked with Scarsdale and New York state administrators and politicians to deliver a two-installment payment of Scarsdale school and village taxes starting July 2020. This plan will help many residents better align tax payments with income. This demonstrates their commitment to creating and executing plans that will improve life in Scarsdale. There are more challenges ahead for the village — Freightway development, mitigating the impacts of storms, and managing budgets to make Scarsdale affordable for all residents.
Berg, Selvaggio and Cohen will bring energy and sound solutions to those challenges. Join me in voting for them on Sept. 15.
JAMES CAMMARATA
Forest Lane
Elect hardworking Voters Choice Party trustee candidates
This has been a rough year and everyone is very busy. As your friend and neighbor, I urge you to make time to vote in this very important village trustee election by Tuesday, Sept. 15.
I strongly support the Voters Choice Party (VCP) candidates, Row A: Berg, Cohen and Selvaggio for village trustee. I personally know all three of these Scarsdale residents and can attest to how empathetic and helpful they are to residents. As someone whose profession is centered on identifying and mitigating financial risks, I know they have the expertise, not only to ask the right questions, but also to make favorable policy recommendations. They are sensitive and responsive to Scarsdale’s considerable economic and demographic diversity, which calls for new policy approaches, especially during this crisis.
The VCP candidates are working hard to serve you on the village board. Even though they are not yet in office, the VCP candidates succeeded in convincing the Scarsdale and village boards to allow residents to pay our village and Scarsdale school taxes in two installments, providing respite during these tough times. Additionally, for more than two years, members of the VCP have sent numerous letters to the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party (SCNPP) village board recommending that a long-term financial plan be created, that budgets be stress tested, and that data be provided on how the Freightway redevelopment project could crowd our schools, train platforms and roads. I have read through numerous emails, obtained under the Freedom of Information Law, and I could not find any evidence that a financial analysis was conducted to measure how this project could impact our quality of life and taxes.
The SCNPP says it represents all of Scarsdale, but it has never had a person of color on its ticket, despite Scarsdale being 25% non-Caucasian. In 2017, its very first year of being created, the VCP had the first minority in the history of Scarsdale to run for village office. I, an American of Mexican background, am one of the co-founders of the VCP.
Recently, SCNPP supporters barraged local media with letters criticizing the VCP. Rather than providing specific examples of how they know their candidates, most of the letter writers are asking you to vote for “the party,” clinging to more than 100 years of single-party rule in Scarsdale.
For a year, I volunteered in the Scarsdale Procedure Committee, and I know that SCNPP candidates were not asked one single question when they came to present for 10 minutes before the Citizens Nominating Committee. As someone who has worked in Russia and numerous emerging markets, I love living in a democracy where I can do my own research about candidates’ personal and professional backgrounds. Why shouldn’t all Scarsdale residents have the right to ask all candidates questions about important municipal issues that affect our daily lives? After you vet all six candidates, I hope you will join me in voting for Row A: Berg, Cohen and Selvaggio, candidates who are inclusive of all of us.
Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez
Campaign chair, Scarsdale Voters Choice Party
The economic elements of the Voters Choice Party platform
As a VCP candidate for village trustee and an economist with decades of experience analyzing municipal finance, I’d like to take the opportunity to remind you of the economics side of our campaign platform. Our full platform is available at voterschoiceparty.com.
The ability to pay property taxes in installments as secured by the Voters Choice Party to alleviate residents’ liquidity concerns during the pandemic must remain a permanent change to our system. Our residents need the ability to fund Scarsdale on a schedule more aligned with their flows of income. My VCP colleagues, Bob Berg, Sean Cohen, and I are most proud of this accomplishment. We thank Assemblywoman Amy Paulin for her advice after receipt of our letter inquiring about the possibility of this tax reform in early April and the Scarsdale School Board for helping to advance our initiative through the goal line.
The inexorable increase in property taxes must be brought to a halt, especially given residents’ loss of the SALT deduction. Shared services with neighboring communities need to be explored in sunshine with a committee of resident volunteers. The use of fees rather than taxes for nonpublic goods and services needs to be explored seriously. (Appropriately tax-financed public goods are those for which individuals cannot be excluded from use or could benefit from without paying for them, and where use by one individual does not reduce availability to others; examples include police protection, road maintenance, maintenance of public parks and common areas, and removal of village trees from power lines to prevent future power outages.) Goods for which a household is free to choose a level of service, such as trash collection and recreational activities, should be 100% financed by fees allowing residents to choose the level of services they want to/can afford to pay for. Water and sewage are nonpublic goods in Scarsdale and are paid via usage fees rather than taxes.
Our Freightway Redevelopment petition last year put a halt to a secretive process that culminated in a choice of two potential contractors for a project that had little promise of benefiting Scarsdale residents. Our position is that any proposal for commercial development to receive consideration must satisfy the following criteria as a first principle:
Incremental positive fiscal impact. Incremental tax revenue to village must exceed incremental expenditure such that residential property taxes are reduced (with 99% probability and under various stress tests based on a model driven by sound economics). Consultant to be chosen by a panel of volunteer residents with expertise in finance and modeling, and must be totally independent of any developers or trustees, and preferably cost borne by interested development firms.
No resulting dangerous crowding of Scarsdale’s Metro-North train platform to the detriment of our commuting residents.
No resulting overcrowding of classrooms to the detriment of our schoolchildren.
While we are committed to maintaining Scarsdale as a town of single-family residences, we do not rule out the potential for limited multifamily development, especially for seniors, to be value additive.
ROBERT D. SELVAGGIO, Ph.D.
Voters Choice Party candidate for village trustee
VCP candidate Cohen: Why I am running for village trustee
In Scarsdale there are no independent candidates possible, not least because one establishment party galvanizes to oppose any outsider. To be “elected” on the establishment option requires the equivalent of working your way through committees for years or decades to maybe one day be vetted by an unelected committee to sit unopposed on the board, sort of like a fraternity. Just because a group self-labels as nonpartisan does not make it a fact.
The nonpartisan system was certainly founded on very noble ideals, but sometimes it does not work well, that’s why we also have democracy.
I was galvanized to run after being informed by the Voters Choioce Party of the Freightway project, that project being one in an escalating line of board decisions and actions which have steadily driven off residents, while opening the door to lot line development, all while raising taxes.
How could our village board present us with the final stages of a competition to build rental apartments en masse as with Freightway. a project that to any eye was sure to raise our taxes and crowd our schools. What was the reason for this project — to raise funds in the short term while burdening village residents with yet more taxes? — a project which still has funding in the current COVID board budget.
Besides developers, who stands to benefit from any of the above, and what can we expect next?
Why after Superstorm Sandy were many trees not replaced, while branches were still left to clog power lines, which then fell in the next big storm?
Why in the information age are we spending fortunes of village money to match private funds raised to support the library renovation project, when something relevant like the pool complex languishes?
The VCP candidates are from the left, right and center, with a platform for Scarsdalians committed to preserving the village as a place of single family homes in a green-treed environment with facilities for residents and a keen eye on tax escalation. What we individually bring is open discussion of issues and an open mind, not groupthink.
In this Scarsdale election, while there is a Row A and a Row B, you are free to cast your vote across rows for individuals. Some of us you may like, some you may not and some you’re ambivalent about.
If elected I would work with the board, bringing fresh thought and also critical questioning that makes for a healthy board.
Technology has allowed people to work offsite for a decade; COVID-19 has accelerated that process. Downtown can be revitalized, not with more condos or more construction, but by attracting our very residents to have offices and work here. The town can become a hub full of restaurants and lunch places where we meet to congregate — that is the future, not more parking and condos.
Checks and balances are healthy. I am a Scarsdalian running to work with the board for a Scarsdale that meets the future challenges and needs of our residents while maintaining all that makes Scarsdale great.
SEAN COHEN
Voters Choice Party candidate for village trustee
Candidates focus on open government, residents’ interests
We are writing to express our gratitude and strong support for the candidates from Voters Choice Party in the upcoming Scarsdale Village election. Throughout the pandemic, VCP and its board of trustee candidates have done a great job providing a steady voice for many Scarsdale residents, preaching fiscal discipline, continuing the fight against unnecessary overdevelopment in village center and advocating for two installments for property tax payment. Despite their persistent work and significant contribution, we have witnessed repeated and unfounded personal attacks on the candidates as the election approaches.
Like many of our fellow Scarsdale families, we moved here because of the outstanding school system and the vibrant and diverse community; we were certainly not disappointed and have been happy “villagers” for more than 10 years. However, over these years, even well before pandemic hit, we have grown more and more puzzled by how village affairs are run and how detached our village officials appear to be from our community. Important fiscal and financial decisions have been made with little or no community input (let alone consent), already sky-high property tax and village expenditures keep marching up at paces that defy gravity and without any sort of long-term vision or fiscal constraint, zoning and construction decisions appear to throw any sort of environmental concerns out the window, just to name a few.
What was even more puzzling to us is, however, despite being one of the most affluent communities in the whole nation (or the whole world), there does not appear to be many ways to hold anyone accountable or even to demand just basic competence for all these crucial decisions that will inevitably define our community for many years to come. This is only becoming ever more important given the ongoing pandemic and enormous uncertainty faced by our village and our community.
A healthy society should not have only one voice.
That’s exactly why we, as a family, are so grateful for the tireless work done by the Voters Choice Party organizers and volunteers. For democracy to truly exist and thrive, we need more than one voice and more than one party. We need to be able to hold our local officials accountable, to discuss municipal issues openly and to allow our community to collectively make decisions that will make Scarsdale the sustainable and thriving community we all aspire to live in. Open and honest discussions within our village will not tear us apart; on the contrary, it will allow us to carefully examine the challenges we face, to debate and develop sound plans to tackle them in the most sensible and responsible ways.
Please vote for Row A — Berg, Cohen and Selvaggio. They have shown that they have the residents’ interests on their mind.
Yingyong Chen
Fox Meadow Road
Candidate Berg is an exceptional leader and tireless worker
Bob Berg is no stranger to Scarsdale civic life. He has a strong public service record, both here in Scarsdale and through his volunteer legal work in New York City. Bob’s community volunteer work is extensive, ranging from helping to coach Little League teams to serving in important civic leadership positions, including president of Crane Berkley’s Neighborhood Association, president and vice president of the Scarsdale Forum, chair of the Citizens Nominating Committee and a member of the village’s Board of Assessment Review. In each of these roles, Bob has worked collaboratively with other volunteers to complete complex projects that benefit the community. He applies his academic (MBA and JD) and professional accomplishments to his volunteer work to benefit the community at large. More than ever, we need someone like Bob to be on our village board looking after our municipal needs.
Underlying Bob’s two decades of volunteer work is an unwavering commitment to the continued improvement of the communications, transparency and accountability from local governing boards to the residents of Scarsdale. In recent years, especially during difficult economic times, Bob has spoken directly to both the village and school boards, asking questions, making comments and suggesting recommended courses of action. The questions that he has posed and the comments he has made have been, at times, understandably, difficult for board members to hear, however, his public discourse has prompted each board to make changes, which have been supported by the community. Most recently, he and the other two Voters Choice Party candidates (Sean Cohen and Bob Selvaggio) for village trustee have kept trying to help residents financially during these tough times by offering good faith suggestions to the mayor and current trustees. They proposed $2 million in cuts to the $59 million budget without cutting back on services, furloughing staff, or negatively impacting our village.
As a volunteer, Bob has demonstrated a high level of integrity and genuineness throughout his public service to Scarsdale residents, both as an exceptional leader and a tireless worker. I enthusiastically support Bob Berg’s candidacy for trustee of Scarsdale. I hope you can consider joining me to get Bob elected, so he can help residents address the serious issues facing our village more directly.
JUDY KERR
Fox Meadow Road
VCP’s Selvaggio, experienced economist, deserves your vote
I write to endorse Bob Selvaggio enthusiastically for Scarsdale trustee. I have known Bob for 20-plus years and know him to have the highest integrity. One of his sons and one of mine went through Scarsdale’s school system together and then went on to attend Bucknell University together. Among other shared concerns, Bob and I participate in organizations that promote civic education and free speech. Bob and his wonderful wife Lisa raised their family in Scarsdale, and, though their children have flown the nest, they plan to continue living here.
Bob has expert knowledge and skills that would be tremendous assets for our board of trustees, especially at a time when the village is facing serious fiscal issues. He has a Ph.D. in economics and extensive experience in the financial services industry and, of particular significance, municipal finance. He is president and head of analytics at a successful financial-risk management firm that includes banks, insurance companies, and government agencies and regulators among its client base.
A primary concern for Bob is maintaining the affordability of living in Scarsdale. The steep reduction in the SALT deduction has increased housing expense and hurt real estate values. As trustee, Bob would aggressively pursue efforts to address these deleterious effects. In fact, he has already helped alleviate financial strains within the village. During the pandemic, Bob and his VCP colleagues saw the need for our residents to pay school and village taxes on an installment basis, better aligning those payments with personal incomes and easing family liquidity burdens. Thankfully, they contacted our state senator and assemblywoman and got the job done.
Bob also would be very judicious in assessing the Freightway redevelopment project, which could bring additional residential apartments to the village. He is for a transparent project-design process and would be against any design that would not contribute positively to Scarsdale’s cash flow or that would result in higher attendance at Scarsdale’s schools.
I know that Bob has the analytical and due-diligence skills to pose the right questions about these and other issues, and that he would be a dedicated public servant. I urge you to seriously consider voting for Bob Selvaggio for village trustee.
JOHN FEREBEE
Paddington Road
