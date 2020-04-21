My auto insurance company just announced that all its customers will receive a 15% discount on their next semi-annual premium. Even the gecko and caveman understand that we are in the midst of an economic crisis and people are hurting. It is apparent their company cares about the people it serves.
In contrast, the Scarsdale tax collectors appointed in noncompetitive elections by an insignificant percentage of our homeowners are apparently hell-bent on raising our residents’ property taxes this year. Some are looking to confer generous salary increases from our taxpayers; others to have us build lavish new [school] auditoriums, and others simply to protect budgets cobbled together before the crisis.
A recent working paper published by Voters Choice Party candidates Robert Berg and Sean Cohen, VCP campaign chair Mayra Rodriguez-Valladares and I detailed that from 2010 to 2019 Scarsdale tax rates have increased about 23% in real, inflation-adjusted terms and about 43% overall. Depending upon the trajectory of your home’s value, that 23% will be more or less than what your family has suffered; in general, rising tax rates will lead to declines in property value all else equal and in my personal situation, I realized about an 18% increase in real inflation-adjusted property taxes as my family’s property value fell. None of us has seen a commensurate 18% or 23% increase in services and few of us have asked for it; now is the time to give something back to our residents for our years of generosity: it’s time to cut spending and property taxes, at least for the coming year, by 10%.
I’ve done much more than 10% personally, as have many, to stave off layoffs. I have cut my staff’s salaries (and my own) to the $58,000 minimum for exempt workers.
Due to the postponement of the village election, Berg, Cohen and I have no ability to effect spending and tax cuts, but we have started a movement in the New York State Legislature, about which Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now apparently aware, to allow municipalities to collect taxes on an installment basis without levying interest or penalties. This will at least boost our homeowners’ liquidity and reduce financial pressures. Our letter to State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin has been published online at voterschoiceparty.com. I encourage my neighbors to write the governor and the legislators in support.
One Westchester mayor recently boasted that her village has “had a zero percent tax-rate increase for four years while expanding services” and another village mayor is working to address the disproportionate tax burden on homeowners via positive fiscal-impact development: “… to shift this burden by expanding our commercial-tax base, reinvesting in our business districts, and attracting new employers to town.”
Let us follow those mayors’ examples going forward.
BOB SELVAGGIO
Voters Choice Party candidate for trustee
Rochambeau Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.