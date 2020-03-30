The global economy is almost completely at a standstill. In the U.S., a wide range of economists are predicting declines in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment levels to those not seen since the Great Depression. Currently, expectations are for a second quarter decline in GDP of 14% to 24% and unemployment levels of 20% to 50% by this summer. Closer to home, New York State and Westchester County face significant budget gaps. Westchester County’s second quarter GDP could decline more than 13%.
This week, the Scarsdale Voters Choice Party released a working paper urging village personnel and officials to make substantial changes to the budget. The 2020-21 tentative Scarsdale Village budget document posted online March 20 does not take into account the financial and health crisis we are facing, and surprisingly proposes an increase in property taxes of more than 2%.
The VCP urges Scarsdale Village personnel and officials to:
Call an urgent emergency budget meeting to revise the recently released draft budget.
This meeting must be well publicized not only via traditional means of communication in Scarsdale such as press releases to the media and community and neighborhood associations, but also via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as flyers at stores, pharmacies and train stations. If at all possible, the village should also use robo phone calls. Wide outreach is critical.
Run a fast, simple survey and also ask residents to write in immediately as to what their municipal priorities are.
Revise the draft budget to include current, fast changing macroeconomic conditions due to the COVID-19 crisis,
With input from residents, property tax reductions, property payment delays and budget cuts have to be considered immediately,
Nonproperty tax revenue projections must be reduced by $5 million for fiscal 2020-21, and substantial cuts must be made on the expense side of the tentative budget, as determined by residents, village staff and elected officials at the emergency public meeting.
Establish a residents’ advisory committee for risk and emergency management (finance, public health, cybersecurity, natural disasters) to provide expert professional advice to village officials.
Assist local businesses in connecting with the Small Business Administration for disaster relief and loan applications,
Create and implement a five-year long-term financial plan to aid village personnel and officials in decision making, especially during times of crises.
The VCP encourages Scarsdale Village to undertake the creation of a long-term financial plan and a quantitative model that projects the costs of maintaining current services and capital plans, and how it can do so in a stressed environment, for example, during the COVID-19 health and economic crisis, and
Analyze possibility of issuing a short-term paper or a long-term bond,
The village should take advantage of Scarsdale general obligation’s AAA rating. These funds could be used for operations of the village while coping with property tax revenues that may be delayed or may not arrive due to financial distress of some residents.
We urge all Scarsdale residents to become familiar with the tentative budget and to send us your views.
BOB BERG, SEAN COHEN, MAYRA KIRKENDALL-RODRIGUEZ and BOB SELVAGGIO
Voters Choice Party
