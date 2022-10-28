The critical midterm elections are upon us. The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee urges you to vote for all Democratic candidates on Row A.
The election of Joe Biden as president spared the nation from the reelection of the worst president in American history, Donald Trump. But Trumpism/MAGA Republicans still poison our political landscape and threaten to destroy our democracy. Their extreme politics have brought us to a place — abetted by an out-of-touch Supreme Court — where “gun safety” are dirty words and women who seek reproductive health care are treated like criminals.
Extremist Republicans are gearing up to take over Congress and make abortion a crime in all 50 states, including right here in “safe” New York, where any woman could be forced to give birth. They are also plotting to override the popular vote in the 2024 presidential election by electing legislative candidates and enacting laws that will permit state legislatures to ignore the votes of certain people. Do you want a Speaker McCarthy and a Senate Majority Leader McConnell?
Let’s not forget, Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor, voted in Congress to overthrow the election after the insurrection on Jan. 6. That should be disqualifying by itself.
This year it isn’t hyperbole: this is the most critical midterm election of our lifetimes.
Republicans would like you to take your eye off their extremism and talk about runaway crime and inflation. But the first is false: crime is down in Westchester County since the election of our Democratic county executive. And, yes, there is inflation, a worldwide phenomenon, largely due to the Ukrainian War and shortages. But gas prices are down. Other economic signals are mixed, and the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve are certainly on the case.
Democrats have been in charge of both the federal government and our state government and have been responsible stewards. The CHIPS Act, the Inflation Recovery Act and other legislation, such as the American Rescue Plan, fought the effects of climate change, permitted the government to negotiate prescription drug prices, reduced child poverty, and positioned us to strengthen the social safety net and move our economy forward.
Our community’s representatives voted for each and every one of these policies, including Sen. Chuck Schumer and Congressman Jamaal Bowman, both of whom are on the ballot.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and the executive team, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia James, are working hard in a responsible manner to deliver for the people of New York. Our Assembly member Amy Paulin and State Sen. Shelley Mayer, to whose district Scarsdale has been added, have delivered protections for women, doctors and providers in the health care arena, enacted sensible gun safety regulation and have championed education and voting reforms.
This is no time to be complacent. We need to make a statement in Scarsdale: we don’t agree with extremist politics at either the federal or state level. Your voice is your vote. Vote for the Democratic ticket on Row A.
Chair, Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
