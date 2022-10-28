The critical midterm elections are upon us. The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee urges you to vote for all Democratic candidates on Row A.

The election of Joe Biden as president spared the nation from the reelection of the worst president in American history, Donald Trump. But Trumpism/MAGA Republicans still poison our political landscape and threaten to destroy our democracy. Their extreme politics have brought us to a place — abetted by an out-of-touch Supreme Court — where “gun safety” are dirty words and women who seek reproductive health care are treated like criminals.

