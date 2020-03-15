The Scarsdale Inquirer recently ran an editorial [“Water the grass roots,” Jan. 24] which traced the history of Scarsdale’s nonpartisan election system and how it was developed to avoid a paralyzing dispute between political parties in village trustee and mayoral elections.
The nonpartisan system has been under constant attack by the Voters Choice Party, claiming it is undemocratic, nontransparent and nonrepresentative. The truth is that the nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee consists of elected representatives of each neighborhood who work tirelessly and objectively to select the best candidates for the elective positions in village government. The CNC itself is a body reflective of the community and its makeup changes annually.
Each year, one-third of the CNC membership is comprised of new members who are elected by voters in their Scarsdale neighborhoods. Each CNC nominated candidate is vetted. His or her past history, involvement in village activities, personal interaction with people, temperament and skills are extensively checked by their peers and neighbors on the CNC.
Contrast that to the current candidates of the VCP. Their selection is reminiscent of Tammany Hall-style tactics, and by their own admission there is no vetting. When asked about vetting, their spokesperson said: “The village electorate will vet them.” The approach to governance of one of their candidates for trustee, Bob Berg, was revealed in this quote in The New York Times (in 2015): “Mr. Berg, of Scarsdale’s assessment review board, said older mansions like those on Heathcote were hit hardest because they had not been assessed in decades. ’They deserve to be hammered,’ he said. ’The lesser-valued property owners were subsidizing the rich ones.’” Hammered? Is it proper for a village trustee candidate to wish that on his constituents?
In a recent election, Mr. Berg peppered our landscape with campaign signs which read: “VOTE FOR A LEADER, NOT A LEMMING.” Lemmings are short-tailed furry arctic rodents! Mr. Berg’s demeanor during past public comment segments of board meetings often includes insulting verbal attacks on various members of the village staff as well as the mayor and trustees.
Is this someone we want to be involved in village government? By choosing Mr. Berg as their candidate, the VCP has shown its failure in the ability to choose qualified candidates.
This election comes down to preserving a system that provides stability, excellent governance, and maintains the quality of life in Scarsdale for current and future generations.
On Wednesday, March 18, at the Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road, please vote Row B for the two incumbent trustees: Justin Arest and Lena Crandall, and the trustee nominee Randy Whitestone. Also please vote to return Judge Joaquin Alemany to the bench as village justice. Your vote for the CNC nonpartisan slate will be a vote to ensure fair mindedness and fiscal responsibility in Scarsdale, and will continue to keep Scarsdale the village that we all love.
WILLIAM STERN
Rural Drive
