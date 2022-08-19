Early voting has started in the congressional primary contests. Voter turnout is expected to be very light. New York State and Westchester County could do more to encourage more voter participation in all contested elections.

I suggest that NYS do what was done during the height of the pandemic, that is, send everyone an automatic absentee ballot request that could be returned in a postage paid envelope. NYS should encourage people to vote by mail, even when a person is in town. Mailing in a ballot to the board of elections should not cost the voter a penny.

