We are the dead that shall arise from

this mortal soil

Avenge our murder

We number millions

Exterminated by hate

Killed by indifference

Unnecessary: for the scheme of

political ambitions

Forgotten now with deliberate

disregard

Criminals shirk responsibility for our deaths

The same murderers now

handmaidens in exploitation of our survivors’ children

The slothful take virtue for granted

Words. Words, words, words

Words that meant so much to us, we

that believed

Righteous words that declared us free

We, once allies of freedom’s call

Too late

We are the dead

Our bones in piles

Our souls never honored for our love of your words

Declare us free

Release our spirits

Let truth be told and justice served

We are true people of Khmer

Lost forever

Words. Words you speak yet do not

believe

We are the dead that speak no more

 

The author, John Fine, lives on Puritan Drive, Scarsdale.

