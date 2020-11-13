We are the dead that shall arise from
this mortal soil
Avenge our murder
We number millions
Exterminated by hate
Killed by indifference
Unnecessary: for the scheme of
political ambitions
Forgotten now with deliberate
disregard
Criminals shirk responsibility for our deaths
The same murderers now
handmaidens in exploitation of our survivors’ children
The slothful take virtue for granted
Words. Words, words, words
Words that meant so much to us, we
that believed
Righteous words that declared us free
We, once allies of freedom’s call
Too late
We are the dead
Our bones in piles
Our souls never honored for our love of your words
Declare us free
Release our spirits
Let truth be told and justice served
We are true people of Khmer
Lost forever
Words. Words you speak yet do not
believe
We are the dead that speak no more
The author, John Fine, lives on Puritan Drive, Scarsdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.