I recently discovered that it was very difficult to find aggregated data describing the trends of active COVID-19 cases in local communities. In order to make this data readily available for Westchester residents, I created an easy-to-use website that will be regularly refreshed and will over time be able to display long-running trends in each of the Westchester towns. I hope each community member uses this representation to stay informed as cases progress and vaccines roll out over the coming year.
Follow this link to securely access this information: https://www.westchestercovidtracker.com.
LEON RODE
SHS Class of 2024
Donellan Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.