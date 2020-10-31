Although I am not a resident in the Edgewood election district, I am enthusiastically endorsing Sal Jain as a candidate for the Edgewood district in the Citizens Nominating Committee election on your mail-in ballot.
I have known Sal for four years since he became a member of the Scarsdale Rotary Club. Throughout this time, I have come to know and appreciate the efforts that Sal has made toward the goals of our organization. As a professional engineer his extensive knowledge has proven invaluable. He also currently serves as the treasurer of the Scarsdale Rotary Foundation.
Sal has travelled extensively and gained greatly from those many experiences, all of which have made him into a well-rounded and grounded member of society, well suited for this position.
I trust that the electorate of the Edgewood district will look favorably on his candidacy in the upcoming election.
Richard C. Reuter
Drake Road
