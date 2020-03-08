Scarsdale’s major attractions are well known. Highly rated schools, beautiful homes, Village in a Park, Tudor-style village center, and easy commute.
But what about the ethos? Individual families will find their own comfort zone within the village, but an overarching umbrella that serves everyone is Scarsdale’s tradition of volunteerism. We aim to get along and do our part. Those with flexible time engage with the community. Thus we learn about the needs of the village and its residents. We get to know neighbors throughout the community. We get to appreciate and emulate those who seem to give more of themselves, including their talent, time and kindness.
Scarsdale’s volunteer ethos was not an accident. Beginning in 1911, it was designed thoughtfully over many years to encourage a neighborly, friendly social order in which volunteer leaders would be recruited by other volunteer leaders for greater responsibility. The selection of village board volunteers has followed this system for decades, after repudiating the rancor that once existed in Scarsdale when political parties attacked each other, when abrasive individuals promoted themselves and their self-appointed colleagues, and when hostility nearly destroyed the community’s spirit.
That’s why the nonpartisan system that has nourished Scarsdale for a century was adopted and sustained.
Scarsdale encourages participation of volunteers. There are 17 neighborhood associations, operated by volunteers in every geographic section of the community. There are numerous sports organizations. Every Scarsdale school enjoys an association of parents and teachers. There are approximately 30 community organizations, such as: Boy and Girl Scouts, League of Women Voters, Junior League, Scarsdale Forum, Scarsdale Woman’s Club, and many groups of Friends (for music and the arts, Scarsdale library, Scarsdale parks, Westchester Band and others).
In addition, village-appointed groups of volunteers (boards, councils, committees), lend wisdom, perspective and expertise to the village manager and his staff as well as to the trustees. And, of course, the trustees are volunteers who provide their expertise to the village manager. Of all the hundreds of volunteer leaders in Scarsdale, the trustees are honored to be selected and gladly undertake a demanding schedule without pay. They provide an enormous service to the residents of Scarsdale, and, as residents themselves, contribute balance and insight to the day-to-day work of Scarsdale’s outstanding professional staff.
The electoral system in Scarsdale, both for school board and village offices, avoids partisan politics. Active participation of volunteers from many organizations of the village is its foundation. Efforts to abolish or challenge it are uncompromisingly indifferent to how this part of Scarsdale’s ethos has benefited the community over many decades. Like the freedoms of our democratic society and the quality of life that we enjoy in our village, the community “spirit” of our nonpartisan election system is central to the Scarsdale ethos and worth fighting for.
Vote the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan slate — Justin Arest, Lena Crandall, Randall Whitestone and Joaquin Alemany — on Wednesday, March 18.
MERRELL CLARK
Popham Road
