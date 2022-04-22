Eid. I’m sure many people don’t know what that word is, or that it’s a holiday. Eid is celebrated by Muslims, and marks the end of Ramadan. Ramadan occurs during the ninth month of each year in the Islamic calendar, and is when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk to enhance their spirituality.
Muslims have to wake up before dawn each morning, to have a meal known as suhoor. This year, dawn has been around 5 a.m. An important distinction to make is between dawn and sunrise, as they are at least an hour apart from each other. After suhoor, Muslims fast until sunset, and break their fast with a meal called iftar. Muslims are supposed to break their fast with a date (also called a khajoor) and some almonds, along with a glass of water, but any food can break a fast.
Since the Islamic calendar is lunar, and not solar, the dates of Ramadan and Eid change every year. There are many other holidays that also go by a lunar calendar including Easter, Hanukkah and the Lunar New Year, which is celebrated by Chinese and some other Asian cultures.
In celebration of Eid, Muslims do many things such as: pray, give/receive gifts and enjoy feasts with their families. Typically, Muslims also go to the mosque, their place of worship, and spend a good amount of their day there. There are two types of Eid: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. Eid al-fitr translates to “festival of breaking the fast.” This makes sense, considering the holiday occurs right after Ramadan, ending the month of fasting. Eid al-Adha translates to “feast of sacrifice.” For this holiday, people typically don’t receive gifts, but instead try to give to those who are less fortunate than themselves.
This year, Eid al-Fitr will happen between May 1 and May 3, while Eid al-Adha will happen either on July 9 or 10. Eid can be considered Christmas or Hanukkah for Muslims, in that it’s a pretty big deal; especially Eid al-Fitr. This gives you an excuse to dress up, if you’re into that, and also to decorate your hands with something called henna (or mehndi), which is a tattoo with a toothpaste-like consistency that you can use to stain yourself with pretty designs (mainly floral).
Samina Malik
SMS eighth grader
Tunstall Road
Editor’s note: Scarsdale-based Muslim families are planning to sponsor an ice cream truck to give out free ice cream at Chase Park on May 7 at 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to celebrate Eid with the community.
