The community meeting about Freightway Dec. 11 was very well handled by the mayor. I do appreciate that we are still at an early stage of the process, although narrowing the field to one partner might then seem a bit premature, especially given some of the sentiments we heard at the meeting. I like the transit-oriented development concept and the emphasis on walkability (although I hope there is consideration for handicapped access along with the proposed Scarsdale Steps).
I don’t recall the original village survey (a man next to me at the meeting said he is a Garth Road shop owner, but had not been surveyed), but I assume I filled it out. I am aware that the Scarsdale Forum’s downtown revitalization survey found that “residents want family friendly restaurants, wine bars, pubs and recreation facilities.”
Most of the meeting attention was on the high number of apartments rather than recreation. I think alternative configurations should receive more consideration. For example, Mamaroneck has its Hommocks facility with pool and skating rink, which might work for us in one of the proposed outdoor spaces. What about satellite medical facilities from either WestMed, NY Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, Scarsdale Medical Group and/or White Plains Hospital, etc., understanding that the complexity of interrelationships these days makes health care even more chaotic than before? As a frequent visitor to a Garth Road barber, grocery store and some of the restaurants, additional parking will be welcome, but hopefully not just valet style.
While I do understand the profitability argument by builders to have a large component of residential units, the risks to our schools’ capacity is very real. I moved to Scarsdale just after the controversial redistricting that occurred between Fox Meadow and Edgewood. That should have been an easy one, but it was not. Before you undertake any initiative that risks changing school boundaries or requiring expansion, recognize both the cost and the political furor that will result. Talk to some of the residents who were here in 1970 to understand just how tricky that can be. Mayor Beverly Cunningham was a superb mayor, but had her hands full when redistricting became necessary. At minimum, you should seek a way to reduce the number of residential units, and recognize the risk that they might attract New York City folks as a way to get their children into our schools, as well as to avoid city income tax.
Finally, the issue of potential conflict of interest was raised. While I fully trust the good intentions of our trustees, I strongly recommend that those who are closely tied to the industry recuse themselves from votes, although their knowledge and expertise are undoubtedly of great value to the discussions. While I agree that Christie Place was a great enhancement to our community, I think the tax break was generous. We should be sure to negotiate any Freightway partnership so current Scarsdale residents’ value is optimized, as was clearly identified by the mayor as a priority.
MICHAEL OTTEN
Former Scarsdale School Board member
Stonehouse Road
