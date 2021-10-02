It’s not too early to think about this fall’s elections. There are three ways to vote: in person on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2; early voting in person from Saturday, Oct. 23through Sunday, Oct. 31; and by absentee ballot. Make a plan to vote now!
First things first. Are you registered to vote? The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee encourages every person who is eligible to vote to register and vote. Check your registration status at https://on.ny.gov/2AB4w3Y.
If you are not registered, there are several ways to register. You can download the voter registration form from the Westchester Board of Elections website, https://bit.ly/3l5BIDl. The last day to register in person at the Westchester Board of Elections is Oct. 8. If you send your registration form to the Westchester Board of Elections by mail (25 Quarropas St., White Plains, NY 10601), it must be postmarked by Oct. 8 and received by Oct. 13. If you are honorably discharged from the military or become a citizen after Oct. 8, you may register in person at the Westchester Board of Elections until Oct. 23.
If you change your address, the last day the change will be processed is Oct. 13. On Election Day, you must appear at the assigned polling place for your current address, even if you did not change your address on file with the Westchester Board of Elections. Your vote will not be counted if you do not cast it at your assigned polling place on Election Day. The rule is different during early voting. During early voting, all Westchester voters may vote at any early voting location. Check early voting hours and locations here: https://bit.ly/3CT4fnN.
Absentee ballots: Because of the pandemic, if you want to vote absentee, mark “temporary illness” on the absentee application form. Oct. 18 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by online application, fax or email. You can apply for an absentee ballot online through the State Board of Election’s website — https://on.ny.gov/2Y8e4PZ. Absentee ballot requests may be sent to the Westchester Board of Elections by fax (914-995-7753 or 914-995-3190) or by email (BOE-WestAbsentee@westchestergov.com). Nov. 1 is the last day to apply in person for an absentee ballot at the Westchester Board of Elections.
Returning Absentee Ballots: Absentee ballots sent by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by the Westchester Board of Elections by Nov. 9, except for military voter ballots, which may be received by Nov. 15. Absentee ballots may be returned in person at any Westchester early voting location, any Election Day poll site, and at the Westchester Board of Elections until the close of the polls on Election Day, Nov. 2.
DEBORAH PORDER
Secretary, Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
