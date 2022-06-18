Lately the all-too-familiar sound of gunshots invading lives and cities has everyone on alert and edgy. With that in mind it seemed strange to hear celebratory firecrackers on the evening of Memorial Day — a time for honoring and remembering servicemen. Somewhere in Westchester County, in New York and I’m certain elsewhere, there was a string of repetitive “rat-a-tat-tats” of firecrackers sounding all too much like gunfire.
The startling noise of vehicles backfiring can’t be helped, but it also often causes an unnerved reaction. Although sparklers and fireworks in the air don’t have that kind of effect, firecrackers do.
How about paying tribute to those killed in the shootings this year, as well as others, by forgoing the blasts firecrackers set off. Perhaps local villages, towns, cities and even states would encourage residents to preserve more peace and quiet, at this difficult time, without noises similar to artillery firing.
A commitment of this kind, at least between now and just after the Fourth of July, could demonstrate a special respect without legal edicts of any kind!
SUSAN TELTSER-SCHWARZ
Stonehouse Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.