I write this after Day 1 of opening arguments led by Adam Schiff in the Senate Impeachment trial, Jan. 21.
Why are we not demonstrating in the streets to make sure the Republicans in the Senate do their job? They took an oath. If they acquit Trump along party lines it will be clear that they are all cowed by this president and not living up to their oath — especially if they vote to acquit Trump without reviewing documents or hearing witnesses.
Republican senators need to know 60% to 70% of Americans or more do not support them — the case against Trump gets worse hour by hour.
The case against Trump will grow month by month. Those who vote to acquit will clearly be on the wrong side of history — are they willing to risk that just so they can stay in power? And why do they think they will not be voted out of office for supporting Trump? They need to be shown they can’t be so secure.
We need another, broader march on Washington — women aren’t the only ones disgusted with this president. At the very least we need to make sure Trump is not voted into office again.
Can everyone who has a kid in college in a contested state help get his/her child registered to vote in that state in which he/she goes to school?
ANJANI SHAH
Sprague Road
