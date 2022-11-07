As I now live in New Mexico, I was just reading the Oct. 14 issue of the Inquirer. What caught my eye was the article on the 50th reunion of the Class of ’72 on page 13 by Todd Sliss, which claimed that the Class of ’72 had the best football team in Scarsdale history. Wrong.
I’m a member of the Class of ’53 and during our four years in high school we lost only one game. A 6-0 loss to Rye in my senior year and we had two touchdowns scored by Dave Smith called back for penalties. It had been a 21-game winning streak.
Dave Smith at tailback and Eddie Whitehair at fullback were the team’s top players. Eddie was the only one to play college football, which he did at Colgate. As for me, I played inside tackle and only got in when we were way ahead. The coach, Dave Buchanan, gave me the nickname of “turtle” for my speed in wind sprints. It has stuck to this day. I had the cleanest uniform and got to sit next to the cheerleaders!
If we can gather enough mobile bodies, we will be back in Scarsdale next October to celebrate our 70th reunion. I’m the class coordinator.
