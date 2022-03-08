I am writing to express my support for the Scarsdale Village trustee candidates nominated by the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) — Randy Whitestone, Jeremy Gans and Ken Mazer. I am a long-term resident of the village who raised our family here. I have participated on many civic committees over the past 20 years, have served as a member of the CNC and have been twice elected a village trustee.
The CNC has put forth a strong slate of candidates for voters’ consideration. They all have significant experience volunteering to better our community and have achieved success in these roles. They have diverse backgrounds that will complement each other as well as the current members of the village board. They will also add a variety of perspectives that will contribute to shaping the important issues facing village government. Background on the candidates, including their professional accomplishments and their prior service in the village, can be found on the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party’s website, “www.ScarsdaleCitizens.org.”
I am particularly acquainted with Randy Whitestone whom I have known for more than 20 years. We served on the Scarsdale Forum’s Village Fiscal Affairs Committee where I learned of Randy’s professional skills and good judgment. As he has demonstrated in his first term as a village trustee, he is an astute analyst of village government and the services it provides. His thoughtful application of his analytic skills, which reflect his career in finance and professional communications, has enhanced the effective governance of our village. Since Randy joined the village board two years ago, I have watched with interest and the perspective of a former trustee, as he digs in on both strategic and tactical priorities for village government and brings a measured, balanced view to the issue at hand.
Randy Whitestone embodies and demonstrates the kind of leadership we need in these uncertain times. We are fortunate to be able to take advantage of his willingness to serve and dedicate his time and expertise on our behalf.
At the core of our great community’s long-term success are the talented and dedicated citizens who work tirelessly without financial reward for the greater good. Their commitment makes all of our lives better. While these candidates are running without challenge, it is important for us to vote. Voting participation legitimizes our democratic process. It also sends an important message of support to candidates who dedicate a significant amount of time to maintain our high-quality village government and the services it provides.
I encourage all of those registered to vote for Randy, Jeremy Gans and Ken Mazer — all excellent candidates — and show our community’s support of our nonpartisan system, which has served us well for decades.
Please vote on March 15 at the Scarsdale Public Library.
Ken Rilander
Brite Avenue
