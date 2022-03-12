I have known Kenneth Mazer for 25 years as a neighbor, friend, volunteer firefighter and confidant. Ken moved onto Elm Road the same year as I did. We became friends walking back and forth from the train station.
Those walks and commutes into Manhattan produced many interesting conversations about family, friends, neighbors, community, volunteering, society and work. No matter what the topic, Ken was always willing to understand the other side in order to conduct a thoughtful analysis. This may sound easy; sure we can all listen to the other side, but this takes a person who is willing to be inclusive of different viewpoints in order to really understand the other side. I think the key to why Ken will be a great village trustee is that he is not threatened by other perspectives and he enjoys understanding and learning from others to bring about a solution that best serves the whole.
The Feb. 25 Inquirer cover story “Candidate Mazer ‘can’t wait to serve’ as trustee” written by Todd Sliss is an excellent outline of Ken’s journey to present. If you have not already, I suggest a read. It outlines many of the accomplishments and service to the community that will give you a good feel for why Ken is right for the village.
I offer instead a more personal account. I was asked to give a few words about Ken Mazer when the fire department was giving Ken recognition for his service. It started with “Intelligent, compassionate, thoughtful, balanced, inquisitive, friendly and hardworking.” The closing line was “Thank you Ken, you taught me how important mutual respect for understanding all sides is to be the best I can.”
Kenneth Mazer is an excellent choice as a village trustee for the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party and I look forward to him serving the community.
ARTIE CAIONE
Elm Road
