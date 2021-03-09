Jane Veron is one of the most amazing hardworking and selfless public servants I have ever met. We served together on the board of trustees, and Jane proved to be a person of almost unbounded energy and dedication who in a short period of time made countless contributions to Scarsdale for the betterment of its stakeholders.
Jane took charge and overhauled an antiquated communications system and brought it up to the digital age. She guided the library board as trustee liaison through the expansion and renovation of its facility. Jane has served on almost every key committee on the village board including being deputy mayor and made sure that all residents’ points of view on controversial issues were listened to and respected.
Jane is a winner of many awards of recognition for public service.
As if her brilliant insight into issues and hard work for the village were not enough, Jane is co-founder of The Acceleration Project (TAP), which mentors and empowers women to succeed and excel in business ventures. Under Jane’s guidance and drive, TAP has grown into a powerful force for women who would normally be sidelined in today’s society.
Fair-minded, sympathetic, brilliant and sensitive to different points of view, Jane is the perfect choice to lead Scarsdale as mayor in these unusual and unsettled times.
Please show your support and vote the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) slate — Jane Veron for mayor and for trustee candidates Sameer Ahuja, Karen Brew and Jonathan Lewis — on Tuesday, March 16. Vote in person at the Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or by mail-in ballot available from village hall.
WILLIAM STERN
Former trustee, 2013-17
Rural Drive
