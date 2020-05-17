My family and I have been living in Greenacres since 2009. I’m writing to support Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez’s candidacy for the Scarsdale Board of Education. I have known Mayra and her family for more than six years. We also worked together on the initiative to begin teaching Mandarin in Scarsdale Middle School.
Mayra is very passionate and will work tirelessly to volunteer her own time for the good of all the students of Scarsdale. Mayra has a great teamwork spirit. I think the school board will be very fortunate to have someone like Mayra who is full of energy and commitment and will do her best to bring a more global educational perspective that will serve our children and community well.
Mayra’s many volunteer activities in our schools and village clearly demonstrate her commitment and I strongly believe she will be a great fit for the Scarsdale Board of Education. She has a conviction for a global public education (which I think is very important), is actively involved with the public, and has the ability to make decisions while leveraging her experiences from the business world. I think these are invaluable as the school board continues in its excellent guardianship of our schools and children’s future in an ever-complex and changing environment.
Mayra has a clear vision for the Scarsdale School District and I am certain she will do her best for the continued excellence of our schools.
WANNA ZHONG
Fenimore Road
