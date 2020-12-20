Eric Zinger’s letter alleging benefits of legalizing marijuana goes against the position and facts put forth by the CDC and the NIH.
Decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana would right the wrong of people of color being more adversely affected by arrest.
However legalization of the sale of marijuana is a huge mistake, which contrary to Mr. Zinger’s opinion would dumb down users and provide a gateway to other drug use as well as an enhanced social and medical burden on society.
The CDC says that research shows that 10% of users will become addicted. According to the CDC, published data points out that marijuana permanently affects parts of the brain responsible for memory, learning, decision making, coordination, emotions, reaction time and lowers IQ.
The NIH says that in one study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics adolescents who use cannabis are significantly more likely to use cocaine than those who never used cannabis. Other studies show that this also applies to adults.
The legalization of marijuana is truly fool’s gold because of the greater cost of the dumbing down of its users, the possibility of it being a gateway to other drug use, and the increased cost of psychiatric and medical treatment.
Mr. Zinger’s assertion that cannabis is an exit drug and reduces traffic accidents is laughable. It does have a role in pain management but should not be used as a recreational drug.
Let’s decriminalize it but not legalize it.
William Stern
Rural Drive
