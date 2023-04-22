Our neighbors’ opposition to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Housing Compact is shortsighted. Resisting any growth in our community means excluding the type of new homes we need to house new families, including our own adult children.
Opponents claim that Scarsdale can’t accommodate the new units that the governor’s plan would require, but the single Freightway redevelopment would meet the entire target, and would do so completely in context next to the other multifamily buildings near the train station on Garth Road.
