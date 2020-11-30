I have lived in Scarsdale for the past 50 years. Rumor has it that a local group is pressuring the board of trustees to cut down the stately holiday tree in the village center. With its sparkling lights, it is the center of our holiday festivities. During the other seasons it stands gracefully in front of the Harwood building, a living symbol of strength, continuity and dignity. Why on earth would anyone want to extinguish this wonderful tree?
RONEE BANK, M.D.
Fenimore Road
Editor’s note: Members of the Scarsdale Business Alliance and the Downtown Revitalization Committee wrote a letter to the board of trustees last week to initiate discussion of a recommendation that the tree, which is diseased, should be removed/replaced to improve the village center.
