The Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force is concerned about the ramifications of the recent Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) enacted by New York State. Of immediate concern are the impact on our youth population and the uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the MRTA.
The legislation does, however, provide cities, villages and towns the ability to opt out of allowing retail marijuana dispensaries and/or on-site marijuana consumption establishments from locating and operating within their boundaries. This option must be exercised by Dec. 31, or it is relinquished permanently; on the other hand, if the opt-out is adopted, the municipality may choose to opt back in at a future date.
As a community that attracts families for the outstanding quality of resources and opportunities for youth, allowing marijuana stores/businesses to operate in the village poses a significant risk for our young people. While the legislation legalizes use only by adults (age 21-plus), decades of research has shown that normalization and increased availability of marijuana is a correlating risk factor for initiation and/or increased youth use. Moreover, official reports and research studies emerging from states that have previously legalized indicate that proximity to marijuana dispensaries is associated with the greater likelihood of use, heavier use and/or more problematic use by youth. This is particularly troubling given the high potency of products sold in dispensaries and the related increased risk of negative physical and mental health outcomes for young people.
In addition, many of the nuances related to the implementation of the MRTA law are not yet known. The state agencies that will be providing regulation and oversight to this industry are not yet fully operational and thus the regulations and policies have not yet been written. Local municipalities will have limited control over how establishments will operate, with the state largely regulating the form and diversity of THC products that can be sold (i.e. leaf, lollipops, gummy bears, vapors, foods, etc.). These regulations may also determine guidelines for advertising of products and dispensaries, which could allow for visual displays in youth-friendly locations (parks, sports fields) and promotional items at public events. Likewise, the regulations may determine the method and frequency of inspections for mold, pesticides, fungus or fecal matter in products. Again, these regulations have yet to be determined but will clearly shape how these businesses will operate.
In considering whether to allow marijuana dispensaries and/or on-site consumption establishments to operate in our community, it is critical that we have a clear understanding of the applicable regulations as well as the short-term and long-term impact to the community, particularly our youth. Opting out at this time will allow our village officials more time to conduct the due diligence that is needed to make a thoughtful and informed decision.
The Scarsdale Drug & Alcohol Task Force
