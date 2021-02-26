The following letter to the community from the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party (SCNPP) is published at the writers’ request.
Dear Scarsdale,
We urge you to vote for mayoral candidate Jane Veron and trustee candidates Sameer Ahuja, Karen Brew and Jonathan Lewis in the upcoming village election.
Veron exemplifies what is best about our community. Her dedication to civic service in Scarsdale is unparalleled. She dutifully served more than four years as a trustee. She impressed her colleagues with her dedication, thoughtfulness and drive. She founded The Acceleration Project (TAP), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and fostering small businesses owned by women and people of color. She has been an invaluable member to many community organizations. Her focus has always been making Scarsdale a better place. The word most commonly associated with Veron is “dynamo.”
Ahuja, a Scarsdale High School graduate, returned here to raise a family. He has been an integral member of the village’s Advisory Council on Communications, chairing the website redesign process and working alongside staff and volunteers. His love for our village, combined with his intelligence, drive and creativity, will be an asset to the village board.
Brew has been an active and committed Scarsdale volunteer. She served on the board of the League of Women Voters Scarsdale for six years and has spent five years working on the executive committee of the Scarsdale High School Scholarship Fund as well as volunteering for numerous other civic activities. Her colleagues have described her as thoughtful, insightful and committed, qualities that will serve our village board well.
Lewis has distinguished himself in two years as a trustee and has demonstrated his commitment to furthering the well-being of our residents and the municipal professionals on whom we rely. He is respected for being open-minded, deliberate and kind. His colleagues trust him, and we have been fortunate to have benefited from his two years of service.
These candidates embody civic experience, passion, kindness and tolerance. They care about our village, its people and our future. They reflect the benefits of the nonpartisan approach to village government. Your elected body of 30 representatives vets candidates, seeking those who demonstrate a willingness and ability to listen to various points of view on municipal matters and arrive at solutions using good judgment and open-mindedness, as well as civic experience. It’s a rigorous process and, in our opinion, preferable to the division and gridlock that is too often the result of partisan politics. Our nonpartisan approach has served our village well for more than 100 years and has made a significant contribution to creating a village in which people wish to live and raise their families.
Jane Veron, Sameer Ahuja, Karen Brew and Jonathan Lewis have been selected by the elected Citizens Nominating Committee members because they have shown the temperament, experience and commitment that our village expects and deserves in its mayor and board of trustees.
Please vote Tuesday, March 16, or by absentee/mail-in ballot and show your support of our nonpartisan system. Learn more about our candidates and voting options here: https://www.scarsdalecitizens.org.
Omer Wiczyk and Jared Stern
Co-chairs, SCNPP Campaign Committee
