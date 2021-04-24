We need to take advantage of the American Rescue Plan and use the money to fix our sewers in order to reduce the time that we need to pay an additional water/sewer tax. We can do it in this budget and at the same time reduce the budget increase to taxpayers. My wife and I are on a fixed income, which does not get increases as high as the Scarsdale Village budget and the school and county budgets are set to increase.
We can reduce the village budget to between 0% and 1%, if not more, by using the $1.96 million that we are receiving from the federal government. If we cannot do both, we would prefer to see our village tax rate remain flat or reduced this year. Many people are out of work or are on a fixed income. The village trustees must keep that in mind before they consider increasing the Scarsdale budget for the coming year. Westchester County has been able to decrease its budget and we see no reason that Scarsdale should not do the same. Every year Scarsdale ends with a surplus of funds. This year try to break even.
This year, a year like no other, with the pandemic still raging and people out of work, Scarsdale should look to cut the budget. Why is it that the county can find ways to reduce its budget this year but Scarsdale is looking to increase it by just under 3%?
We are getting an unprecedented amount of federal aid this year and yet the village wants to increase the budget by 2.99%. It is time to take out the red pencils and cut the village’s high spending. The Democrats in Westchester County have cut the budget twice since George Latimer was elected county executive and Ben Boykin became chairman of the county Board of Legislators. The Scarsdale Village Board needs to follow Westchester County’s lead.
Mark Lewis
Brewster Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.