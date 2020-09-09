The spokeswoman for the VCP has always criticized the Scarsdale Citizens Non-Partisan Party for not having a person of color as a nominee for trustee and she claimed that is one reason why their role as elected selectors of trustee candidates is flawed. The VCP does not have a person of color for any of their nominees! This smells of the hypocrisy of the VCP.
The same spokeswoman mobilized an Article 78 lawsuit against the village and lost. The village has spent tens of thousands of precious tax dollars defending the lawsuit. The lawsuit is being appealed, wasting additional taxpayers money. One VCP candidate, Bob Berg, is an inappropriate choice because of his temperament and one-sided view of issues. He has lost two elections but keeps coming back. Unlike the SCNPP which rigorously vets all candidates, the VCP’s spokeswoman said the voters will vet the candidates. They already have. Bob lost twice by a good margin in two previous elections.
Mr. Berg was quoted in The New York Times Jan. 26, 2015 in an article by Joseph Berger called the “Appraisal” and not out of context:
“Mr. Berg, of Scarsdale’s assessment review board, said older mansions like those on Heathcote were hit hardest because they had not been assessed in decades. … They deserve to be hammered.”
Hammer Scarsdale residents? Is that governance and fairness? Is this a quality we want in a trustee? I don’t think so.
As recently as May 12, 2020, Bob Berg said at a board of trustees meeting that “loan shark late fee payments are a pretty despicable practice,” something he has said before despite the fact that he had been informed that the penalty is stipulated by the state and county and implemented by all government entities in the state. This type of aggressive, insulting judgmental approach is not befitting a trustee.
If the VCP can choose a candidate so inappropriate as Mr. Berg then it makes me wonder about their other two candidates.
On the other hand the two Trustees, Arest and Crandall, chosen by the SCNPP, have sterling records of dedicated service and leadership during these trying times and have earned reelection. The third, Randall Whitestone, has been extensively vetted as an even-handed, clear thinking, smart choice. Judge Alemany, candidate for reelection as village justice, has shown his masterful and Solomonic leadership of the village court.
Scarsdale is a precious gift that should not be put in the hands of disgruntled, inappropriate VCP candidates.
Keep Scarsdale as the village we all love — vote for the SCNPP Row B trustee slate of Arest, Crandall, Whitestone and Judge Alemany for village justice.
William Stern
Rural Drive
