I believe we need to further space exploration in the U.S. because it helps humanity and helps the economy.
Innovations derived from experiments and projects related to space exploration have already resulted in many life-changing inventions for us, such as the laptop, the iPhone, and even the water purification systems we use. Since its inception, NASA has supported the development of solutions in many fields including medicine, agriculture, transportation and public safety.
NASA recruited Invocon Inc. to create sensors to monitor and measure environmental and structural health conditions of the International Space Station. The ensuing commercial product is now used to monitor bridges and tunnels to maintain safe conditions for us.
Each day, about 1,000 Americans suffer sudden cardiac arrest outside the hospital, 95% percent die before reaching the ER. NASA research into blood pressure changes in returning shuttle astronauts supported the development of a CPR enhancing device called ResQPOD. Compared to CPR, ResQPOD doubles the blood flow to the heart and increases blood flow to the brain by 50%. In some cities, ResQPOD has increased the number of patients arriving at the hospital alive by 50%. This is a big jump.
Ethylene is a gas emitted by plants that accelerates the ripening of fruits and the aging of flowers, encouraging decay. To keep space-grown crops fresh, NASA developed an ethylene reduction device for use in space. Now, Akida Holdings, LLC markets this technology, called Airocide. A chemical reaction within the air purifier destroys airborne bacteria, mold, viruses and odors. Airocide systems are used by dental facilities, food distribution centers, medical facilities and other businesses.
NASA engineers have invented a rotating wall bioreactor that mimics microgravity (used for disease research) conditions creating healthier cell cultures that resemble how our body forms tissues. These devices, available from Synthecon Inc., enable research into treatments for widespread diseases such as cancer and diabetes.
SpaceX has started its Starlink project that will make fast internet available in rural and remote areas, helping the people who need internet access.
Space exploration leads to a better economy while creating jobs. SpaceX alone has created tens of thousands of jobs. NASA’s activities benefit all 50 states and 43 of them have had an economic impact of $10 million. NASA also has more than 700 active agreements with countries across the globe. In its 63 years of existence NASA has cost [the U.S. government] approximately $1 billion dollars, which is about three and a half years of pizza and tobacco costs, while it has helped in a multitude of scientific discoveries and life-changing inventions for the U.S. In short, space exploration leads to a better economy, while receiving less money than it deserves.
In conclusion, while some people may believe we need to take money away from space exploration to solve global problems, such as world hunger and job growth, I would say enhancing space exploration is one of the best ways to solve these global problems.
Niev Bhandare
Greenville Elementary School
Grade 6
