On a rainy Monday morning of June 14, a band of 20-some American Legion members and a handful of their wives attended a tribute to Flag Day and our beloved Old Glory. They assembled in the forefront of the Memorial Garden on Mamaroneck Road, saluted the flag as it was raised, said the Pledge of Allegiance, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and said a few words of gratitude to that grand old flag.
They didn’t have to be there on this less than brilliant day, but as veterans they felt a duty to honor a flag that they fought for, and for which some of their buddies died. The inclement weather did not deter them from what they all felt was a sense of duty to the flag of the country for which they fought. It is a bit unfortunate that of the 50 states, only one has declared Flag Day a holiday.
After performing their duties as legionnaires, I, as commander, said a few words in admiration for our flag and what it stands for. I also berated those who in this past year and a half have taken nasty and unforgiving malice to our and your flag. Yet we can only admonish them for what they do, because they, like us, are covered by the blanket of the First Amendment. You see freedom of speech is theirs as well as ours. It is unfortunate, as I said, but their arrogance still penetrates our minds and hearts. Did we fight and die for this, I think not.
I think of those men who suffered and passed away on Iwo Jima, and of those who fulfilled their duty and planted Old Glory on the top of a hill where many perished. For that reason only, does it not hurt us all when we see the desecration of our flag?
In concluding our tribute to the flag, I reminded all that this is our country, this is our banner, which has been in the forefront of every battle ever waged throughout the world.
Don’t just fly it on June 14, but be proud to fly it every day of your life. May it always wave for democracy and justice.
God bless our country, our flag and our citizens.
TOM ADAMO
Cmdr. Post 52
Scarsdale American Legion
