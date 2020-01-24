I attended a Scarsdale Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, and the issue of the Freightway incident was brought up. Before the board of trustees meeting I knew nothing of the incident, and I was shocked by this. I believe this would hold true for many others in our community. One member of the community raised the issue that the public had plenty of notice about the project. However, that was only true for people who often attend board of trustees meetings. As such, a notice board or some other place to put up announcements should be created to inform the people of Scarsdale. Another idea is an email blast not only to community members but to parents in the schools. That way, they can be sure that structural changes to Scarsdale reach as many people as possible.
Thank you for your consideration.
RONAN BARNEA
Saxon Wood Road, White Plains
Troop 4 Scarsdale Scouts
