Thousands of people are being laid off from companies and organizations all over the country. What to do? There is a drastic shortage of registered nurses all over the country. Nurses in these parts make $100,000 a year after a while. Get to be a nurse practitioner and make even more. Good for men as well as women.
Try to go to a religious school, if possible. Avoid one that charges rapacious tuition fees. Go to it!
