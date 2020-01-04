The long-awaited safety enhancement to the Edgemont Road crosswalk at Ardsley Road is now complete. On Monday, Dec. 24 the Greenburgh public works crews, under the direction of the town engineering department, installed signage outfitted with flashing lights to enhance the warning to drivers of pedestrians using the crosswalk. These flashing lights will make it safer for pedestrians to cross. Now, when pedestrians choose to use the crosswalk at the Edgemont/Ardsley intersection, they can press the button at the crosswalk to activate the flashing lights, alerting drivers of pedestrians using the crosswalk.
The town engineering staff, upon request from the community, investigated options to improve this intersection for pedestrians. Enhancing or building sidewalks takes many months of preparation, analysis and design review before choosing a solution and awarding a construction project. At Ardsley Road, the project was further complicated as Ardsley Road is owned by Westchester County, so its engineers also were involved in review of our design.
The site has many constraints, not the least of which are the curves and grade in the road affecting the location’s advanced visibility. Ultimately, the engineers choose to make minor adjustments to the curb and walkway, and install the specially designed fixtures. Over the summer, crews modified the sidewalk, but long delays for the equipment prevented the town from completing the project until just yesterday [Dec. 24]. Thanks to Michael Grieco, of our radio/communications operations, James Meehan, P.E., with the town engineering department, and Greenburgh Police, the project is now complete and pedestrians can cross at Edgemont/Ardsley more safely.
Please remember to always use caution when crossing. The flashing lights will enhance the awareness of the crosswalk, but both drivers and pedestrians must still be watchful there.
In 2020 the town will continue to work hard to make Edgemont and Hartsdale roads safer for pedestrians. We look forward to working with Edgemont and Hartsdale community leaders on this very important initiative.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
