Grimsey Island, Iceland, June 23 —“Help,” I bellow when I finally reach the mountain peak on the tiny island of Grimsey near Iceland’s northern tip. It had been a hard climb. The mountain trail, littered with volcanic rock and pitted with sinkholes darkened by recent rains, eludes my gaze. Suddenly, another gust of cold Arctic wind thrust my hat into a deep ravine. Then, hard rain launches her assault. A thousand puffin birds, here for their annual mating vacation, cling to the steep cliffs overlooking the angry North Atlantic Ocean, beckoning me with howls to turn back. The attack came next. A score of adult Arctic terns, also on a sex vacation, circle and screech inches from my dripping, balding scalp. The pearly white gleam of my hair does not deter them from protecting their newly born offspring.
As a New Yorker, I am not frightened, but ready to fight. I reach for my bear spray. Then, a magical rescuer appears. She is a diminutive woman, dressed all in black, and burdened by an apparently expensive camera.
“Where is the Iceland Arctic Circle Monument,” I implore.
“I do not know,” she responds in English, tinged with a Brazilian accent. “Go down the trail, plug north up another big hill, and there is a large round stone shaped like the world, perhaps that is it.” And so, it is!
The terrifying three-hour ferry ride from Iceland’s mainland to Grimsey Island was unforgettable. Angry waves sickened us all. I swore then to never drink alcohol, that is, until the ubiquitous puffin birds screech “Welcome” as the waves resided. Grimsey is a tiny but distinctive dot on planet Earth. Sixty human types also live here, enjoying the richness of North Atlantic fishing, if they endure the harshness of her climate. In June the sun never sets. In winter, there are days of near total darkness.
This is not my first visit to the Arctic Circle, the mystical loop encircling 10,000 miles of the globe, including Alaska and the Canadian Yukon — places where I have already encountered her glory. Today I touch her soul again, in Iceland.
“Five countries more to conquer,” an inner voice declares.
I arrived at the Grimsey ferry dock by a circuitous route from Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital, by way of the newly erupted volcano Geldingadalir. New sulfur fumes nauseated my senses. I knew then I must conquer Iceland’s Arctic Circle.
My next stop? The Arctic Circle across Greenland.
Today in Denmark, the Little Mermaid counsels me. Or, could she simply be in love?
TOM KLINE
Garth Road
