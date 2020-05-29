As we approach the end of another school year, I cannot help but reflect on this year with some ambivalence. These last two months felt like we all got thrust into an alternate universe.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all in markedly different ways. I see my family, neighbors and friends having to dramatically alter their lives to acclimate to a new reality. We’ve all had to become substitute teachers all the while working from home, adjusting our finances, worrying about the future of our own jobs while trying to stay calm and stalwart for our children. Meanwhile we need to plan for the future.
Voting on the 2020-21 Edgemont school budget will take place by absentee ballot this year. Registered voters in Edgemont will receive an absentee ballot in the mail this week to be returned by mail to the district clerk’s office on or before June 9.
New York State made some severe pandemic-related state aid cuts, leading the district to reduce our proposed budget by $638,000, below the 2% tax cap, in order to offset any impact on taxpayers. Despite these reductions, the current nearly $64 million budget balances the needs of our students with those of our community as we endure the COVID-19 pandemic. Budget season has been challenging this year, but our school leadership and school board have worked tirelessly and thoughtfully to find creative solutions to address those challenges while ensuring we can continue to provide high quality education for all Edgemont students.
As a parent of Edgemont students, it is my strong opinion that we vote YES on the school budget. Otherwise, a contingency budget will go into effect July 1. This means the next academic year begins with an austerity budget forcing the district to further cut $1.2 million, resulting in loss of athletics, enrichment programs, personnel, and increases in class size. In my humble opinion, cuts in these areas will negatively impact the education of our children in the short and long term. Across the state — and indeed the country — schools are carefully planning to reopen in the fall. However it may look like in the fall, we must ensure our schools can function with the resources and support our kids need, especially during one of the hardest times imaginable.
I urge my fellow community members to join me and vote YES in support of the budget to ensure we can continue to be an exemplary school district and maintain the superior quality education we have come to expect.
NAREEN JABBOUR
Rutland Road
