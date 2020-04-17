This Tuesday, April 21, is annual Holocaust Remembrance Day — Yom Hashoah.
Every year the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (hhrecny.org) — a wonderful organization right here in lower Westchester, of which I’m proudly a board member — holds a commemoration ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance in White Plains. This year we cannot come together in person due to the coronavirus, but we can still remember. You can join at noon via Zoom. Simply email your RSVP to HHREC Executive Director Millie Jasper at mjasper@hhrecny.org to receive the Zoom details.
The program will begin with the sounding of the Shofar, followed by a recitation of the list of Torahs that were rescued from the Holocaust, with remarks by Auschwitz survivor Peter Somogyi.
It will be a beautiful and meaningful commemoration that anyone can join. It will last under one hour.
The HHREC uses the lessons of the Holocaust, and other genocides, to teach young people that all people should be treated with dignity and respect. In our uncertain world this is more important than ever.
Please join us as we reaffirm our commitment to keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive.
MELISSA CATES CLAMAN
Advisory Board member
Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center
