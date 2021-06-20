In the mail I received a postcard with licked stamp from Tim Idoni asking me to vote for him. He has been the Westchester County clerk for many years, like Town Supervisor Paul Feiner’s many turns at bat. Idoni, like Feiner, faces competition from a Black woman running against him as a long shot. As readers are aware, town and county clerks are much involved in overseeing primaries and fall balloting; they are even paid stipends for the extra hours spent seeing that all goes well so that, in regard to Democrats facing off against Democrats, no one can claim afterward that the election was stolen.
What amused me is that Tim only reminds you to vote on Primary Day, June 22.
Paul, not running for town clerk, but always with all throttles open and full steam ahead, reminds everyone that they can vote in three ways: early, absentee, and on June 22.
Experience and keeping his eye on many balls does count for something and not only when running for town supervisor.
How I view Paul’s 30 years in office is no different from why I continue to see the same doctors year after year. I stay with them for their experience; not jumping ship and turning to someone who recently completed medical school and residency. Solid experience in both the office and before a judge is also why you feel more comfortable represented by a partner at a law firm and not handed off to a starting associate.
The position of town supervisor is not the bottom rung on the ladder. The town of Greenburgh is not a teaching hospital and there is no one to walk rounds with — the buck stops at Paul. And the position’s salary is far too generous to give to a newcomer. A pay level only reached by Paul after 30 years of 24/7/365 may explain why someone with little experience would dare reach for the brass ring without first trying for the earn-while-you-learn position (i.e., town council has two slots open this year) with far less pay (part-time positions) but still the place to learn how to qualify for the bigger bucks.
Like it or not, this is Paul’s year because there are reasons to be cheerful: zero increase in town taxes; the garbage gets picked up and the streets get plowed. No one can say that Greenburgh is not “the leader of the pack” in exploring new directions and, if you ever have need of a big stick to support your peeve, Paul’s your man!
Hal Samis
N. Washington Avenue
Hartsdale
