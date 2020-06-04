Lives are at stake and you can make the difference by voting in Mimi Rocah for Westchester district attorney in the June 23 Democratic primary election.
Crime is not one size fits all. Crime fighter Mimi Rocah knows the difference. As riots reel down the street, and mistrust in law enforcement ignites hatred and bigotry, Rocah employs deliberate action to affect positive change peacefully.
Her passion for criminal justice is evident in her dense portfolio of experience, proven excellence, and endless endorsements from luminaries including former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara, and vocal iconic activists Gloria Steinem and Fred Guttenberg (father of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg).
Working to get guns off our streets, to prosecute sexual abuse crimes while empowering victims, to address the opioid crisis, to prosecute environmental crimes, and to overhaul the murky ethical standards of the current DA, Rocah offers detailed, transparent and aggressive plans for reform.
Together, Rocah stands in unity with law enforcement and community to denounce the brutality of abuse. Her record speaks for itself.
THIS is how it’s done. Vote for Rocah on June 23.
MARY BLUM
Wayside Lane
