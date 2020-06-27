Alert tennis players, both youth and adults, you may now play doubles on some of Scarsdale’s 26 tennis courts.
Tennis is one of the few sports that can be enjoyed now under the restrictions of the coronavirus. Tennis is a great lifetime sport that can be played in singles or doubles at any age and enjoyed by families for fun and exercise.
We encourage our youth and adults to sign up online with our rec department or call the office, now open, at 914-722-1160 to purchase your tennis permit at a bargain reduced rate for this season. Our tennis courts are now well managed by our village tennis attendants.
We are concerned that the Scarsdale Middle School tennis courts are restricted to singles play only now even though the six courts are separated to use only three courts for social distancing.
We strongly urge the rec department and village board to allow doubles play on the middle school tennis courts. We are willing to fund the cost of nets to separate the courts for doubles play as seen at indoor tennis facilities. The estimated cost of the nets is about $1,000 per court.
For historical perspective, in 1983 and 1984 we led the effort to save what was then known as the junior high tennis courts by raising and then donating a $25,000 gift to the village of Scarsdale to restore the courts for shared usage by youth and adults on weekends and for youth tennis leagues. Volunteers have run the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League program for 35 years with more than 1,800 youth tennis players participating over the years. We may not be able to run the five-week youth league this summer because of the coronavirus.
We urge our youth and adults to email mayor@scarsdale.com and urge the rec department to allow doubles play at the middle school tennis courts now for the summer. Questions? Contact me at 914-725-0962 or email at proscars@aol.com.
BOB HARRISON
Director, Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League
New York Junior Tennis and Learning, Scarsdale Chapter
