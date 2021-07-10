Harken parents and youth: the 37th season of the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League for boys and girls, ages 6 to 18, will begin July 12 and continue four weeks, Monday through Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Scarsdale Middle School tennis courts.
The program is the best buy in Scarsdale youth sports, with 32 hours of tennis play for $50 and a suggested contribution of $50 for the new comfort station that’s being built at the middle school tennis courts.
All participants will play round robin matches with players of similar tennis ability. Each participant should bring a can of tennis balls to the match play practice sessions.
The program concludes with tournaments for each skill level with champion and runner-up trophies, and a pizza and ice cream party. All players receive participation trophies.
Players with a valid 2021 Junior Tennis Permit from the rec department can register for the league. Applications can be picked up at the rec department or printed from the rec department website. Completed applications and checks made out to the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League may be submitted to the rec department or mailed to Bob Harrison, 65 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
Youth and parents with questions or seeking more information about the summer tennis league may contact Bob Harrison by phone at 914-646-4054 or email proscars@aol.com.
BOB HARRISON
Volunteer director, Youth Tennis League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.