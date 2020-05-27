I am writing to offer my wholehearted support for Amber Yusuf in her run for the school board.
I first met Amber at the Heathcote kindergarten social nine years ago. My first impression of her as kind, intelligent and welcoming has proven to be true. Since our first meeting I have come to know Amber quite well. I have watched her serve successfully on multiple committees and boards over the years, including PTA president of Heathcote. She has devoted much of her time volunteering in countless ways to help improve the educational experience for both parents and kids in Scarsdale. I can say, without a doubt, that Amber would be an excellent addition to the school board in Scarsdale.
First and foremost is her ability to promote a collaborative effort in every one of her undertakings. She listens carefully, asks thoughtful questions and takes into consideration all options and opinions prior to making any decisions. She approaches all situations with an even, measured approach. She is someone who leads by example, promoting inclusiveness and kindness. She has always made herself available to me, and countless others, when questions arise about school policy, or when guidance is needed in managing kids, teachers and classmates. Amber is exceptionally bright and her intelligence is evident in everything she does. I know for certain that she has the best interest of the Scarsdale community at large, and has already endeared herself to many school administrators, teachers and parents. Her volunteer work within the Scarsdale School District has given her the background and foundation necessary to be an effective contributor to the school board.
Amber has proven herself to be a capable and effective leader time and again. I am proud to call her my friend, and I encourage people to vote for her in the upcoming school board election.
LORI WEISER, MD
Lenox Place
