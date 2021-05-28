What a bad idea! I’ve been a Zachys customer for more than 40 years for several reasons, one of which has obviously been the convenience of having a first-rate wine retailer close to my Scarsdale home. For many in lower Westchester, I agree that taking a drive to Zachys may be worth the trip, but I’m certain that taking a 45-minute roundtrip drive in the future to Port Chester to purchase a mostly commoditized product will not be.
Importantly, I suspect that Zachys departure will have a harmful impact on the general level of walk-in business for many of Scarsdale’s merchants. It’s reasonable to think that when shoppers conclude their purchases at Zachys they frequently stroll through and purchase items or food at other nearby shops or restaurants. That activity will likely cease. Additionally, I assume that filling the large vacant store space left behind will be a difficult task for the landlord. While none of this may concern Zachys management in the future, as a mainstay of Scarsdale’s business community it’s something that should have carried more weight in its relocation decision. Ending a 75-year-old relationship is hard to do, especially with a business that was deemed essential during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Donald Mutterperl
Taunton Road
