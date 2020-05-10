The village budget released Tuesday, April 28, raised our taxes 1.4%. The mayor said this raise is lower than other towns. Most of the village trustees and some vocal Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party (SCNP) supporters gave us to understand this is a binary choice: either taxes are raised now or Scarsdale is threatened. Yet, we alternately heard from the same board that if the “data” indicates, they would make further cuts. What data are they still waiting for?
Yes, nonproperty tax revenue is plummeting; so are our incomes. The village knows that even suffering homeowners will pay property taxes. After all, what choice is there? One village official previously assured us they will collect, apparently they can even foreclose.
I don’t believe there is a binary choice between more taxes or the village collapsing. Scarsdale in the 1970s, when I attended school here, was not as affluent as it is now, yet the school system then was rated No.1 nationwide. Possibly we were not then budgeting in crisis on Freightway lawyers — $200,000 this year — and other noncritical items. (Police and fire personnel are critical.)
One trustee [Jonathan Lewis] departed from the board [consensus], arguing for no [tax] increase, and voted against the budget plan. He said, “taxpayers are our customers and we should take care of them.” I’ll echo the sentiment. No [tax] increase would have shown solidarity with us citizens and would have been the right thing to do. This was no impossible task.
Our Voters Choice Party petition on taxes was not an absolute. Sadly, it was not even allowed debate/discussion, as one might expect in a civil democracy. It was, however, repeatedly attacked in the most partisan of manners in the press and at the board meeting. One vocal SCNP supporter even called into question its legitimacy, questioning why it had garnered so few signatures. For the record our petition garnered 455 [signers] in one week of lockdown. The election total last year for members of the current board was 434 votes, and no, I’m not questioning the legitimacy of the board.
Hopefully, going forward, all parties, the board, SCNP, VCP, letter writers and others can adopt the sentiment expressed by one trustee as “us working as neighbors not adversaries.” That is my wish too. As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week, “If there was ever a time to put aside pettiness and partisanship, it’s now.” We all could have and should have done better.
The democracy I grew up in was always stronger because of those who questioned, and healthier for reasoned civil debate. It might have been better to have allowed for reasoned debate on our VCP petition, pointing out flaws, clarifying questioned expenses (overtime for firefighters was addressed). A civil debate could also have led to adoption of our workable suggestions, in part or whole, toward no tax increase, if not a tax reduction. That’s how democracy used to work.
We taxpayers are the customers; yes, there is a balance, and no, it is not a binary choice.
SEAN COHEN
VCP candidate for Scarsdale Board of Trustees
