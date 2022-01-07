Recently, I visited the Walkway Over the Hudson. It’s a gorgeous bridge, and on a nice day it’s a space for many to enjoy quality time with their loved ones, or perhaps some exercise.
For better or worse, my day would be defined by an encounter at the steps of the bridge by a gas station where I went to get something to drink. There was also a police car parked nearby. As I ascended the stairs, two men walked by, one proclaiming first his dissatisfaction with the police, then for the bridge I was heading toward. I uttered something to the effect of, “Have a nice day, man.”
This was a comment I came to regret almost immediately, and I still do. I’d like to say that I was genuinely trying to spread goodwill, but I was being sarcastic. Everyone kept walking and going about their day, but I began to reflect. Not only was my comment sarcastic, but it was laced with white privilege and even racism.
The man who had walked by, who was Black, expressed discontent with two things. His trouble with the police, given recent and historic events, seems very understandable. It took me a moment to hypothesize about his trouble with the bridge.
I continued my walk on the bridge, but, wracked with guilt and shame for my asinine comment, I could no longer enjoy it. I decided to venture into Poughkeepsie. I hoped to apologize to the man and perhaps gain some insight into his feelings.
Ultimately, I didn’t find him, but good fortune led me to a man and a woman chatting by an apartment building. Eventually, I asked them if they were from the community and their thoughts on some relevant issues.
Their explanations provided valuable context for a general understanding of Poughkeepsie (which might be a microcosm of the whole country), and perhaps insight into what the man from earlier might have been thinking.
Residents of Poughkeepsie may like the Walkway, enjoying it freely alongside those like myself who travel for the experience. However, there are some concerns. The lack of safety protection in certain spots may have enabled some suicides.
Also, while the bridge is clean and pristine, projecting a relative image of wealth, the same is not true for all residents of the area. Money has been invested into the Walkway, as well as the police department and a nearby jail, but many feel that there are limited programs and opportunities for young people, especially young people of color.
This other man I spoke with went above and beyond. He gave me a ride and showed me some of the work being done to improve Poughkeepsie and to provide opportunities for young people. We visited a park where murals were recently painted and plants had been set up.
I explained to the man why I had sought this conversation, and he was extremely gracious. My guilt was selfish, but perhaps it could be leveraged for productive thinking. We discussed the Tulsa Race Massacre, and the widespread fallacy of how Black people, in particular, are content not to work and live off of welfare. Tragically, there is a history of Black success in our country being violently subdued. The man encouraged me to pay it forward by raising awareness of these and other issues and by calling out racism and fallacies when they arise.
I wish I could apologize to the man with whom I was sarcastic. I am sorry, not only for invalidating his emotions, but for the general negative energy I put out that exacerbates hostility and a lack of understanding.
I don’t know if I’ll ever have the chance to make things right with that man, but I decided to write these words in hopes that something positive can come from my error.
We can all seek to be more understanding. For those of us who come for the beauty of the Walkway Over the Hudson, we can try to understand that the image of that bridge is not the image everyone has of Poughkeepsie. It is a beautiful, free gift, but perhaps we can pay it forward by helping to fund organizations that give young people meaning and purpose, helping them to improve their own communities and lower their chances of becoming entrenched in the justice system.
We can do this in Poughkeepsie and wherever we may go where one attractive sight doesn’t necessarily tell the story of the lives of people who live right down the street.
— Zachary Borenstein lives in Leland, Mississippi. He is a graduate of Edgemont High School, Class of 2007, and a former intern for The Scarsdale Inquirer.
