We’re one of many typical families in Scarsdale who moved here because we wanted to raise our children in this wonderful community. What makes us not so typical is that we have a child (they/them) who identifies as LGBTQ+ and is moving along the gender spectrum. As they were assigned male at birth, the assumption is that they are a boy, but they are not.

However, they are frequently misgendered. There are some transgender people who are perceived as cisgender instead of the sex they were assigned at birth. A trans person who is perceived as cisgender may face less prejudice, harassment and risk of violence. We are fortunate and grateful to be part of a community that is supportive of our child, but we do not live in a bubble because our child looks different.

