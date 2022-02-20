As a four-year varsity wrestler at Edgemont, I could never have imagined the insanity and chaos that was this season. This was by far one of the hardest working and complete sports teams I have seen and been a part of in my life. As my coach Pete Jacobson says, there are a lot of layers to wrestling and being successful. If success was a straight line, and seedings in tournaments actually mattered, then they could just hand over the trophies to us and we wouldn’t have to work hard for it.
We didn’t breeze our way through the (Section 1) tournament, many will think so because of the results they see and say, “Wow, Edgemont won that tournament easily.” But we don’t win easily. We lose tough matches at every tournament. We go to every tournament anticipating and expecting some battles. You wrestle every match the same. It doesn’t matter who you wrestle — doesn’t matter how good they are — it’s on you. You control the match.
That’s what I saw on Saturday (Feb. 12). Everyone on this team wrestled relentlessly and showed tons of heart and passion. We had 13 out of 15 guys place. Not because it was easy for all 15 of us. The work we put in all season leading up to this point was just for us to get better and have fun. We aren’t there to win, but to wrestle to the best of our abilities.
My teammate Ethan Suissa said, “Wrestling isn’t just a sport, it’s a lifestyle. You’re not just wrestling any wrestler, you are against yourself from yesterday and pushing yourself tomorrow. Every wrestler we sent to sectionals, mostly seniors, wrestled at their best, an accumulation of weeks, months, and years all put into this tournament.”
Another teammate of mine, Ashish Gupta, said, “Wrestling is distinct from other sports in Edgemont since the time commitments we make to improve appear unattainable for a high-school student. Many of my friends tell me that maybe I should quit wrestling because I don’t have time to finish all my homework. They may have a point, but they will never comprehend what I have gone through with my teammates, sharing our highs and lows while wrestling.”
Wrestling to me is indeed a lifestyle, where the values and lessons you’ve learned through the sport can easily be applied to real life. And what I have learned from this program and what it has accomplished in the four years I’ve been on this team will stick with me and my teammates for the rest of our lives. This sport is not an individual sport, it’s a team sport through and through, and I’ve never seen a team that was this close and tight-knit with each other than this one. I am forever grateful that I was a part of the hardest working team we might ever see come through Edgemont.
Editor’s note: Troy Juhn is a senior at Edgemont High School and an intern with The Scarsdale Inquirer. Juhn is a member of the wrestling team, which won its first Section 1 Division 2 team title on Feb. 12.
