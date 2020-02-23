I’m Henry Goldrich. I’m 12 and I support Mike Bloomberg for president.
As a kid, you might wonder why am I interested in politics, or even more, if I like politics, why not support Bernie Sanders? Let me explain.
I am a news junky — I watch the news every day to keep up on current events — and although I come from a family that is typically pretty quiet about their politics, the gene runs deep.
My mother’s father was a White House correspondent and bureau chief who covered and knew all the presidents from LBJ to Ronald Reagan. I’ve always liked his stories about flying with Richard Nixon on Air Force One. (Spoiler: Nixon only wanted to talk about baseball and not the issues.)
My father’s father was active in Westchester politics and ran for Westchester county legislator in the 1970s.
My parents both worked on Capitol Hill. My uncle, Rob Goldrich, worked for Mayor Bloomberg at City Hall in economic development and is now an adviser to the campaign.
I got involved in the Bloomberg campaign in early January when I went to visit my uncle in the campaign headquarters. When I was there I met the social media team and I asked if I could help out. They said, “Sure!” I suggested how about “KidsforMike”? And they gave me the thumbs up.
I thought about how to describe the Instagram account in the bio to make people want to listen to me so I wrote, “We are getting kids to support @mike2020. Our individual voices together can be a unified chorus for change. Kids own the future. Let’s claim it now!”
The other week I went to the White Plains field office opening for Mike Bloomberg. I listened to mayors, town supervisors and legislators who came out to support Mike. It was a lot of fun and very exciting. I got to speak to Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and chatted with TV news reporter Nikita Ramos of Channel 12 News. I have talked to a lot of people at the events who are conservative, but dislike President Donald Trump so much they have switched parties to support Bloomberg.
What people most want to know most is why I like Mike. While I haven’t met him yet, my uncle describes Bloomberg as funny, driven and trustworthy. I’m told he was a great mayor for the most diverse city in the country and he was able to bring people from different backgrounds together to tackle big problems and fix them.
I see on the news people talking about how he made mistakes and how he made some very controversial comments. I said to my dad, “Trump does all those terrible things and he never apologizes.” At least Mike is apologizing and learning from his mistakes.
The issues most important to me are guns, climate change and leadership. Mike Bloomberg helped build a movement to take on the National Rifle Association and Trump on gun violence — and won stronger gun laws in states across the country.
In terms of climate, he took on the coal lobby and led efforts to close more than half of the nation’s dirty coal-fired power plants.
When it comes to leadership, I want a president that I can watch on the news that I want to grow up to be like.
I read that most students support Bernie Sanders and I think it’s because he promises free education and a better health care system. While I don’t really know anything about health care, I do know that as a public school kid, I get “free” education that is paid for with the taxes paid by my community. As an Edgemont kid, I am really lucky. But while all public schools are free, they aren’t all equal. If all colleges become free, who is going to pay for this?
I hear people complaining about how high our school taxes are and I would think they would go up a lot if college were also on the taxpayers’ dimes.
Since early January, I’ve been posting, liking and commenting on Instagram as @kidsformike_2020. I made the account to show that Mike is a good person who helps kids all over the world.
I may not be able to cast a vote in a presidential election for three more cycles, but that doesn’t mean I can’t have a say in this election’s result.
I watched Wednesday’s debate, the first one with Bloomberg and I don’t think he did very well. Michael Bloomberg was being attacked so much during the debate, he didn’t get to talk about what he would get done, or his knowledge about the climate and his work against the gun lobby. I do think the comments he made about the women were terrible. I hope he can convince people that he is sincerely sorry. To me, what is most important is to learn from your mistakes.
Henry Goldrich, of Edgemont, started @kidsforMike_2020 Instagram handle to support Mike Bloomberg’s presidential bid.
