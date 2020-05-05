Dear Future Leaders,
We live in a crazy world with a deadly global pandemic spreading rapidly. I often hear older generations say that our generation isn’t engaged with society enough, or politically active, and that we spend too much time on electronics and social media. I ask that we change that perspective and be better than the generations before us. COVID-19 isn’t the first of its kind and it won’t be the last. So what can we do?
Communicating with the general public is crucial during crises. The people of the U.S. are not health care experts and need to be told right from wrong. When the public receives contradicting information, they become terribly confused. Is social distancing 6 feet or 26 feet? It’s difficult for the public to help when the information they receive contradicts itself. It’s important that leaders take the information they receive and help transform it into a clear, concise message for the public.
In times of crisis, it’s crucial to step aside from politics. Today this is incredibly hard, and I understand that. But, when we step back we understand that this is not a political issue. The coronavirus doesn’t care if someone is a Democrat or a Republican and it doesn’t steer away from people with certain political beliefs and attack people with other beliefs. It doesn’t help that our country continues to deal with this global pandemic as a political issue. Medical workers, health care facilities and personal protective equipment shouldn’t be a political issue, yet politicians are making this one. There’s no room for politics when solving a pandemic. If we want to return to normalcy and prevent future pandemics, we must come together as a nation and tackle this problem together, not as Democrats and Republicans.
Below are specific characteristics that can help us lead better in the future. First is knowing what you know and knowing what you don’t know. The leaders of our country are politicians, not medical doctors or epidemiologists. It’s crucial that, as leaders, we understand what information we know and what information we know enough about to share. And for the information we don’t know, it’s important that we find resources and people who are experts. Next, the idea of “getting on the balcony” is important for everyone. “Getting on the balcony” is taking a step back and seeing the bigger picture. Specifically, we as adolescents need to do and understand this. It’s true that people have had to cancel trips, cancel graduations, etc., but all of this is minuscule compared to the impact on those who are infected. When we see the bigger picture, we realize that seeing our friends isn’t essential. When we get on the balcony we can step back and see the potential effects of our actions.
Along the same lines as getting on the balcony, we can look into delayed gratification. As leaders, we can explain to the public that they can choose not to follow guidelines and experience gratification for the short term now, or they can listen and have a longer period of gratification in the future. Implementing these traits will allow us to better lead the public in future times of crisis.
So how do we prepare? We introduce these traits into our everyday life starting now. We take what we know and we educate others. We understand what we don’t know and we listen to experts. We don’t just take what we know and keep it to ourselves, but we communicate it effectively to others, and we ask questions when necessary.
While stuck at home, I’ve learned that we work today for a better tomorrow and that we grow during times of crisis. As we sit at home, we reflect on how the leaders of today are handling this, and we take notes on how we can lead better next time.
As I finish this letter, I want to ask you to vow that you will lead more efficiently in the next pandemic, you will understand what you are capable of and what you do understand, you will put politics aside, and lastly, you will step up when someone needs you. I believe we have the capability to learn from this and be better prepared to fight the next pandemic even stronger and fiercer.
I know we can do better.
— Rachel Weisglass, EHS class of ’19, is a University of Michigan freshman currently sheltering in Edgemont.
