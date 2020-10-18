The recent nationwide protest against police brutality led me to become more aware of discrimination against Asians. There is a so-called “bamboo ceiling” that exists in almost all industries that is often ignored by both mainstream society and sometimes Asians ourselves. Examples can be easily found in many industries. Lucy Liu, the famous Chinese actor, was paid only a fraction of that received by her two white female co-stars in the movie “Charlie’s Angels,” and yet this incident was hardly discussed. In the workplace, Asian Americans in white-collar professions are the least likely group in the U.S. to be promoted to management, less likely than any other race, including Blacks and Hispanics, according to Harvard Business Review.
To help me further understand Asian society in America, it was recently recommended I search for two award-winning books, “The Color of Success” and “The Asian American Achievement Paradox.” However, to my surprise, I could not find them in either the Scarsdale Public Library or the larger Westchester Library System, and I wondered why.
As it turns out, the two books are available through the inter-library loan system, which allows libraries in the region to exchange books and expand residents’ access to academic books, like the two I was trying to find.
However, if you look at other ethnic groups, academic and award-winning books focusing on their history can be found in the Westchester Library System — for example, “Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow,” “Open Veins of Latin America: Five Centuries of the Pillage of a Continent,” “Twentieth-Century Europe,” etc.
The Scarsdale Public Library has put great effort into organizing a fantastic collection of books and has been very supportive to the Asian community. But in my view, the “missing” two Asian American studies books are indicative of larger, universal problems of systemic racism against Asians and the response from the Asian population.
First, the misconception of a “model minority” makes Asian Americans look like they had already overcome or had received less racial discrimination than other ethnic minorities. Thus, Asian communities and their needs draw less attention from mainstream society.
Second, more and more Asian Americans are proud of being members of the “model minority.” By avoiding conflicts and remaining silent, they leave a wrong impression that Asian Americans are less discriminated against. Finally, in order to avoid racial discrimination, Asian Americans invest heavily in education. However, such methods further reinforce the “model minority” stereotypes, making it harder for them to dispel discrimination.
What interests me about the “missing books” is how my mom dealt with the problem. Initially, when we couldn’t find the books, she didn’t tell the library about it. Instead, like a typical model minority member, she took an alternative approach. She clicked a “request” button so the books might be added to the library inventory. “I assume if the number of requests reaches a certain amount, the library will pay attention to it,” she said.
Rather than find an alternative like that, Asians should speak up. If Asian Americans continue to avoid serious problems, then public institutions won’t pay attention to the Asians’ needs, and Asians will further push themselves toward a narrow success path.
More importantly, Asians need representatives to speak up for them in public institutions, such as the library. The library says it “invites input from patrons and other members of the public on library matters.” At the present time, one Chinese member, Laura Liu, sits on the nine-member library board, after having participated in a library meeting, made convincing suggestions, and later was nominated to the board. Like her, we should participate so we can learn how the system works, we should get involved in public affairs and volunteer to serve on public boards and councils in Scarsdale.
Moreover, Asian American parents should change their mindsets about raising their children to view America as their home country. They also should make a conscious choice to get involved to help create a better place for second-generation Asian children, and set an example to teach their kids the importance of active citizenship.
My mom’s alternative approach can only benefit me alone. However, as an ethnic minority, Asians should work together to make collective changes by speaking up, participating in public affairs, and running for public offices. In that case, our rights would be protected, and our books will appear in the library.
— Scarsdale resident Cindy Zhao is a ninth grader at the Chapin School.
