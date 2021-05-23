In 1913, when the Federal Income Tax was first legislated into being, Congress allowed Americans to deduct from their income the amounts they had already paid in taxes to their state and local governments — since to tax them on these funds that they had already paid out would have been patently unfair. Thus, for more than 100 years — as long as there have been Federal income taxes — this has been the accepted rule, allowing state and local governments to provide essential services such as police and fire departments, public schools, sanitation and public health and allowing their citizens to deduct state and local taxes (SALT) paid for such services from their federal taxes.
Then in 2017, in President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, this settled rule was turned on its head and SALT deductions were capped at the arbitrarily low figure of $10,000.
In doing so, former President Trump was brazenly using the Federal Tax Code for the improper purpose of punishing citizens in higher-tax blue states that did not vote for him and rewarding those who did. And yet this tax to blue states was actually even more insidious under the surface: it sought to create a destructive, negative feedback loop for blue states, wherein high-wage earners, discouraged by their new inability to deduct their high state and local taxes, would leave their state for lower tax havens in currently red states, such as Florida and Texas, thereby creating an increasing burden on blue states to provide a high level of services to their citizens.
As a New Yorker and political Independent, I was outraged by this weaponization of the tax code against my state and other blue (and purple) states that refused to vote for Trump. This naked overreach to use Federal taxes as a way to punish entire states was wholly unprecedented.
With the victory of Joe Biden and a Democratic Congress, one would have assumed that overturning this pernicious effort to sabotage the model of blue states would be a top priority of the new Congress and administration. But incredibly, the common sense solution of repealing the improper SALT cap has been obfuscated and hijacked by a group of pundits for whom the answer to every problem is simply higher taxes on high wage earners. Like the hammer from the callout quotation included with this column, some people believe the answer to every problem is always to tax more.
What these “tax hammers” fail to appreciate is that they are, wittingly or not, playing into a premeditated plan to try to make blue states’ economic model self destruct. In the midst of the worst pandemic to hit this country in 100 years, causing populous blue states to lose their vital, high-performing wage earners in a tax exodus and thereby diminish their already overstretched tax base, borders on criminal negligence. In the first year since the passage of the SALT cap, New York and California lost about 10% more of their citizens in 2018-19 fiscal year compared with the year before. The exodus during COVID is even more dramatic as we see droves of ultra high net worth individuals leaving New York, New Jersey and California and other blue states — often taking their businesses with them as they decamp to lower tax jurisdictions.
There is another class of opponents to a common sense return to more than 100 years’ worth of tax sanity on SALT deductions — an amorphous group of commentators who are using the Biden administration’s infrastructure program as a justification — “How can we give up any tax revenue when we need to pay for these programs?”, they ask rhetorically. Yet their proposed Hobson’s choice — to keep the unfair SALT cap or to risk no infrastructure program — is nothing more than a self-constructed mirage. The fact is the Biden administration has a potent arsenal of ways to fund its ambitious infrastructure program, such as public-private partnerships and long-term government debt of 50 and 100 years’ duration to help fund these vital infrastructure projects.
In the end, one class of proponents of the SALT cap appears to be truly genuine — hardcore Republicans. Republicans know how politically potent this issue could be at the mid-term elections and in 2024 if Democrats fail to remedy the situation. As President Biden prepares to launch his multitrillion dollar infrastructure program, he should ignore all the “tax hammers” out there and instead do something radical in this day and age — he must find the middle path to create sound economic policy. Repealing the destructive cap on SALT deductions is one important step along the path.
— James Shifren, a longtime resident of Edgemont, is president of Buckland Partners and the founder of Dunedain Ventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.